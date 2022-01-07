US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “The United States, frankly the world, will monitor to detect any human rights violations,” adding, “We will also monitor to reveal any steps that may pave the way for control of Kazakhstan’s institutions.”

Price said he would leave the Kazakhstan government to justify its call for the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to intervene.

The organization’s current head, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said the coalition had responded to a request that came as a result of “external interference”.

While not responding to comment directly, Price reiterated his call to Kazakhstan to deal with the problems that led to the unrest sparked by rare mass demonstrations of high fuel prices.

“We hope that the Kazakhstan government will soon be able to deal with problems that are economic and political in nature,” Price said, adding that the United States is a “partner” of the Central Asian country.

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tlioberdi, and called for a peaceful solution to the crisis and respect for media freedom.

Blinken “stressed the United States’ full support for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom and advocated a peaceful solution to the crisis that respects human rights,” according to Price.

Price reported that the US Secretary of State used the call to discuss concerns about the movements of Russian soldiers near the Ukrainian border.

The RIA news agency quoted the CSTO secretariat as saying that the total number of peacekeepers would be around 2,500 and could be reinforced if necessary.