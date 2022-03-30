“The success of the simultaneous testing of the two defense systems represents a critical milestone in the integration of the THAAD and Patriot interceptors,” said Admiral John Hill, deputy director of the Missile Defense Agency, known as MDI.

Hill added that the order provides protection for the armed forces of the land by deterring any common and complex missile threat.

The US military official said in a non-photographed briefing, “The current test campaign that we are developing for the “THAAD” and “Patriot” system at the same time helps protect public facilities such as airports and ports, which are considered open geographical targets.

Hill did not give any additional details.