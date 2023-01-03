The United States said on Tuesday that the requirement to show a negative Covid-19 test result for travelers from China was based only on science, after Beijing complained about the measures taken by a number of countries.

“This is an approach based solely and exclusively on science,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Price added that the measures involve “public health concerns based (on) the high number of COVID-19 infections in the People’s Republic of China and the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral sequence data being reported from the People’s Republic of China.”

Price reaffirmed that the United States is ready to share its anti-Covid-19 vaccines with China, which has promoted its vaccines a lot abroad, but international experts say they are less effective.