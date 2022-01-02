In a statement, Blinken stressed his country’s readiness to respond to those who seek to obstruct the aspirations of the Sudanese people to reach a democratic, civilian-led government, and who stand in the way of accountability, justice and peace.

Blinken called on the Sudanese security forces to immediately stop using “lethal” force against protesters and to take measures to hold those responsible for human rights violations to account.

The US Secretary of State indicated that his country had hoped for a partnership with a democratic Sudan, but these measures cast doubts on those hopes.

Blinken expressed his country’s admiration for the courage of the Sudanese, who “repeatedly took to the streets to demand that their voices be heard and that their leaders achieve a secure and prosperous future.” “We acknowledge the sacrifice made by those who lost their lives in search of freedom,” he added.

Blinken called on Sudan’s leaders to make rapid progress in forming a “credible” government; Creating a Legislative Council, forming judicial and electoral bodies, and transferring the leadership of the Sovereignty Council to civilians.