Washington (Reuters)

Yesterday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan considered that the indirect negotiations in Vienna regarding the return of Washington and Iran to abiding by the nuclear agreement stand “in an unclear area.”

“I will not describe the level of negotiations at this stage, because they are in an unclear area,” Sullivan said in a security forum.

He added, “We have seen a desire from all parties, including the Iranians, to talk seriously about easing sanctions and returning to the nuclear agreement, but it is not clear whether this desire will ultimately result in an agreement in Vienna.”