The United States of America considered that the Houthi group had turned Yemen into the largest minefield in the world by planting about two million mines, noting that removing all the mines would take 8 years.

The US Embassy added, in a statement on the occasion of World Mine Awareness Day, that it would take 8 years to completely remove the mines planted by the Houthi group on Yemeni territory.

The statement stressed the need for the Houthis to stop using national lands as a weapon of war, and to begin working for a peaceful future for all Yemenis.

He expressed the United States' appreciation and support for the efforts made to remove mines in Yemen, pointing out that “every step towards removing mines is a step towards peace.”

The mines planted by the Houthis caused thousands of civilian deaths and injuries, especially among children and women.

Despite the dangers they face since the launch of the project in 2018, the “Masam” project teams to clear Yemeni lands of mines were able to remove more than 435,000 mines that the Houthis randomly planted in various governorates.

The project was able to protect hundreds of thousands of lives by clearing the governorates of random mines of various shapes, types and sizes. On World Mine Awareness Day, the Center participated with the international community and international organizations in raising awareness of the dangers of mines and calling for strengthening efforts to combat them, protect themselves from them, build the capabilities of those working in this field in the affected countries, and alleviate the suffering of those affected.

In another context, a girl and her brother were injured yesterday by a Houthi sniper bullet east of the city of Taiz. The director of the Siege Affairs Office, Maher Al-Absi, explained that a Houthi sniper injured a 7-year-old girl in her left foot when she was on her way home in the Salah district, noting that when she was treated, the paramedic and the girl’s brother were targeted and they were taken to the hospital to receive treatment.