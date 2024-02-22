The US Central Command (Centcom) stated in a post on social media platforms, “Earlier Thursday, the United States shot down 6 Houthi drones in the Red Sea after determining that they were an imminent threat to US and allied warships.”

Earlier on Thursday, the British maritime security agency UKMTO reported that a missile attack targeted a ship sailing in the Gulf of Aden off the Yemeni coast, causing a fire on board.

The agency, run by the Royal Navy, explained that “a ship was attacked with two missiles, which led to a fire on board,” noting that “coalition forces are responding” to the incident.

Since November 19, the Houthis have been launching attacks in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea against commercial ships they suspect of being linked to Israel or heading to its ports. They say that this comes in support of the Gaza Strip, which has been witnessing violent Israeli attacks since October 7.

In an attempt to deter them, American and British forces have launched strikes on Houthi sites since January 12, the last of which was on Sunday.

Following the Western strikes, the Houthis began targeting American and British ships in the region, considering that the interests of the two countries had become “legitimate targets.”

Anger is rising in the Middle East over Israel's devastating campaign in Gaza, in response to an unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7, fueling violence and leading to attacks by Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.