Washington (Union)

The US Special Envoy for Humanitarian Issues in the Middle East, Ambassador David Satterfield, considered that the future of the people of Gaza is in Gaza and not anywhere else, stressing that the United States does not support, as a basic principle, or wish to see the displacement of the residents of the Strip.

Satterfield noted, in an online briefing attended by the Union, that all displaced residents now in the south should have every ability to return to the north when it is safe to do so, adding: “We do not see any permanent displacement, even inside Gaza, from North to south.

He stressed the American point of view in support of the two-state solution as the only guarantor of a peaceful future for Palestinians and Israelis, saying, “The future of Gaza is determined by the Palestinians, and we see an absolute need to have a common address for the West Bank and Gaza, no separation between them, and we believe that the two-state solution is the only final guarantor of a peaceful future for Israel.” And also for the Palestinians.”

Satterfield explained that the United States’ focus is currently on “transferring humanitarian aid to meet the needs of Palestinian civilians in southern and central Gaza as much as possible under the current circumstances on an ongoing and sustainable basis as much as possible.” He added: “I want to point out here that we only started two and a half, three weeks ago, from scratch, and we have now raised the level of assistance to about 100 trucks per day.”

He continued: “We look forward to a higher level of assistance and assistance to transfer the necessary basic humanitarian aid to southern Gaza – according to United Nations agencies.”

He noted that three weeks ago, there was no fuel available to UN implementing agencies in the south, and now, fuel is available from within Gaza for use in water desalination plants, to supply hospitals in the south and centre, and for the movements of UN implementing agencies themselves.

The US Special Envoy for Humanitarian Issues in the Middle East stated: We are working to ensure that there will be more fuel available to the United Nations – UNRWA, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the World Food Program – as this situation progresses.