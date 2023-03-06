“I think it has more symbolic value than strategic and operational value,” Austin told reporters during his visit to Jordan, referring to the city in eastern Ukraine, whose surroundings are witnessing fierce battles.

The US Secretary of Defense added that he “would not expect whether or when the Russian forces would occupy Bakhmut,” but stressed that “the fall of Bakhmut would not necessarily mean that the Russians changed the course of this battle.”

A Russian victory in Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of about 70,000, would give Moscow its first prize in an offensive that cost it a lot, after it called up hundreds of thousands of reservists last year.

Russia says the city will be a starting point for completing control of the industrial Donbass region, which is one of its most important goals.

However, the head of the Russian private military “Wagner” group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, warned that Russia’s position around Bakhmut was “threatened” unless his forces got ammunition, in the latest sign of tension between the Kremlin and the leader of the special group.

Prigozhin said that the Russian front lines near Bakhmut “may collapse” if his forces did not receive the ammunition pledged by Moscow in February, and he stated on his channel on the “Telegram” application, Sunday: “We are trying to find out the reason at the present time: Is it just normal bureaucracy or treachery?” “.

no retreat

• Volodymyr Nazarenko, one of the commanders of the Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, said that no order to retreat was issued, and that “the defense is holding out” despite the grim conditions.

• He added in a video clip posted on “Telegram”: “The situation in and around Bakhmut is very much like hell, as is the case on the entire eastern front.”

• The Ukrainian army announced in the early hours of Monday morning that its forces repelled 95 Russian attacks in the Bakhmut region during the previous day.

• Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov mentioned in a video clip: “The situation in Bakhmut can be described as critical.”