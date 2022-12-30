Washington (agencies)

The US Central Command reported that its forces and allies in Iraq and Syria managed to inflict losses on the terrorist organization “ISIS” estimated at 700 people during the current year, but it warned of the organization’s desire to strike outside the region and continue to work with associates around the world.

The US command said in a statement that it and the partner forces carried out hundreds of operations against the “ISIS” organization in Iraq and Syria, which led to its deterioration and the removal of a cadre of senior leaders from the battlefield, including the leader of the organization, in addition to dozens of regional leaders and hundreds of fighters.

It indicated that its operations during the current year resulted in the arrest of 215 people and the elimination of 466 militants in Syria, in addition to the arrest of 159 members and the death of no less than 220 people in Iraq, stressing that the operations did not result in the injury or death of any of the soldiers of the American forces.