The White House confirmed on Tuesday (18) that it is talking with Pyongyang about the incident caused by a US soldier who crossed the border with North Korea without authorization and is being held in the country.

“We are working with our counterparts in North Korea to resolve this incident,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a news conference.

Jean-Pierre asked for time to go “to the bottom” of the investigation into the circumstances in which this soldier crossed the border and did not want to speculate on the reasons that led him to do so.

Joe Biden’s government spokeswoman also declined to confirm whether, as some media outlets pointed out, the soldier was facing disciplinary proceedings in the US Army and that could be why he crossed into North Korea.

“I am not going to raise hypotheses or presume anything”, highlighted Jean-Pierre, referring to the words of the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, who minutes before confirmed that the military had crossed “by his own decision and without authorization” the Demarcation Line Military for North Korea.

According to the spokeswoman, the Department of Defense is investigating what happened in coordination with the Department of State and the White House, and there are also talks with the UN to obtain more information and be able to resolve the situation.

The American soldier entered North Korea without authorization on Tuesday during a visit to the militarized border that divides the two Koreas and is now in North Korean military custody.

“A US citizen has unauthorizedly crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MLD) into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea’s official name) while on an orientation trip,” the UN Command said in a brief statement on Twitter. .

“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our Korean People’s Army (KPA) counterparts to resolve this incident,” it said.

The UN Command is in charge of the southern edge of the Joint Security Zone (JSA), the only point in the heart of the border where troops from the two Koreas, which are technically still at war, face each other.