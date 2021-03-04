London (AFP) – The British government extracted from the new US administration an agreement providing for the suspension of customs duties imposed by former US President Donald Trump on British products in the context of a long-standing legal dispute between the airlines “Airbus” and “Boeing”.

The agreement provides for the United States to suspend for a period of four months all customs duties imposed on direct import of British products, in the context of a conflict that has been going on for 16 years before the World Trade Organization, which is the longest.

A joint statement issued by Washington stated that the agreement aims to “find a balanced solution to differences” and “begin to seriously address the challenges posed by the entry of new destinations coming from countries that do not adopt a market economy, such as China, in the civil aviation market.”

The decision specifically stipulates the suspension of 25 percent customs duties imposed by Washington on Scottish whiskey, a sector that represents 50,000 jobs, and those imposed on other products, and notes “de-escalation” in the context of this dispute, according to British International Trade Minister Lise Tras.

Since taking office, Biden has indicated that he will not change the additional tariffs imposed by the administration of his predecessor, Donald Trump. But he expressed his desire to revive peaceful ties with his historic allies, including the countries of the European Union.

The tariffs, which were announced at the end of 2020, target European goods by 25 percent on some wines and cognac and 15 percent on aircraft parts.

The latest batch of tariffs went into effect a few days before the end of Trump’s term, during which time the United States’ trade relations with the European Union deteriorated sharply.

This payment was followed by Rosma, which was imposed in 2019 on European commodities such as wine, cheese, olive oil and Airbus aircraft.

The European aircraft manufacturer and its US rival, and through them Brussels and Washington, have been facing since October 2004 before the World Trade Organization, which decides on global trade issues, about government aid provided to the two groups that is considered illegal on both sides.

In 2019, the United States was allowed to impose duties on European goods and services worth about $ 7.7 billion imported annually, the largest penalty allowed by the World Trade Organization.

In a similar decision a year later, the organization allowed the European Union to impose duties on goods imported from the United States. Since then, the European Union has imposed tariffs of $ 4 billion on US exports.