Countries most vulnerable to climate change and least contributing to emissions are demanding financial compensation at COP27, which will be hosted in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6-18, and this issue is likely to be the hottest issue during the conference.

Kerry told a news conference that the 2015 Paris climate agreement stipulated that its signatories must do more to deal with loss and damage, adding, “Now we have to move to the next level and engage in a serious dialogue about how the world deals with this issue.”

He continued, “We are fully prepared in Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss all ways in which we can try to be fair and to bring together the efforts of the world to help us address the concerns of many countries in the world.”

“That’s why we strongly support addressing the issue of loss and damage in the context of the UN operation,” Kerry emphasized.

“I hope this year everyone will be fairly on the same page and realize that there are some special disparities, and those deserve some special attention,” he added.

He noted that Africa is responsible for three percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, but 17 of the countries most vulnerable to climate change are located in this continent.

Kerry revealed that the United States will issue announcements during the conference in Egypt on helping Africa adapt to climate change.

International Energy Agency report

The International Energy Agency predicted Thursday that global emissions of greenhouse gases will peak in 2025, mainly due to a “deep reorientation” of global energy markets since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

In its annual report for 2022, the agency warned of “cracks” between rich and poor countries in the field of investments in carbon-neutral energies, calling for a “major international effort to bridge the worrying gap.”

“The global energy crisis caused by the Russian military operation in Ukraine has led to profound and long-term changes that can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system,” the agency explained in a document.

The three scenarios that the agency studies annually, identified peak consumption of both fossil fuels (coal, gas and oil) that are stifling the planet and causing it to warm:

In the central scenario based on the commitments made by governments regarding climate investments, global carbon dioxide emissions will peak at 37 billion tons in 2025 and then decline to 32 billion tons in 2050.

The average temperature will rise by about 2.5 degrees Celsius by 2100, which is “far from enough to avoid severe climatic consequences.”

The International Energy Agency stressed the need for massive investments in clean energies, whether green or low-carbon, such as nuclear power, and to accelerate work in areas such as electric car batteries, photovoltaic technology and electrolyzers that produce decarbonized hydrogen, especially in industry.

According to the agency’s central scenario, these investments should exceed $2 trillion by 2030, to rise to $4 trillion to meet the conditions of the scenario that expects net zero emissions in 2050.