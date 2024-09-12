New York (Reuters)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield intends to announce US support for the creation of two permanent seats for African countries on the UN Security Council, in addition to a rotating seat for small island developing states.

“I hope the announcement will move this agenda forward in a way that will enable us to achieve Security Council reform at some point in the future,” Thomas-Greenfield told Reuters, describing it as part of US President Joe Biden’s legacy.

Washington has also long supported India, Japan and Germany gaining permanent seats on the council.

Developing countries have been demanding permanent seats on the Security Council, to no avail, despite years of talks on reform.

It is unclear whether US support could give impetus to those demands.

Before announcing the US support for the new steps at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Thomas-Greenfield made it clear that Washington does not support expanding the “veto power” beyond the five countries that have it.