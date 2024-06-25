Washington (agencies)

An American official said yesterday that the authorization to operate the American pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip may be extended beyond July 31 if the United States and relief organizations are able to bring aid flows back to the Palestinians in the coming days and weeks.

“Although the pier is authorized to operate through July 31, I think it will likely continue for at least another month, if not longer,” said Isobel Coleman, USAID’s deputy administrator for policy and programs.

In March, US President Joe Biden announced a plan to establish a pier to deliver aid.

Aid began arriving through the dock built by the United States on May 17, and the United Nations said that it transported 137 aid trucks to the warehouses, or about 900 tons.

But then crashing waves damaged the pier, requiring repairs, and bad weather and security considerations limited the number of days the pier was in operation.