The attorney general of the capital of the United States, Washington, Karl Racine, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, which he accuses of prohibiting sellers from offering their products at lower prices on any other online platform, including their own web pages, causing consumers to pay “artificially high” prices. Jeff Bezos’ tech has immediately rejected Racine’s accusation, claiming that outside merchants using its platform – who offer half of the products the tech sells – set their own prices.

According to the statement released Tuesday by the Democratic prosecutor (it is an elected office), Amazon “maximizes its profits at the expense of third-party sellers and consumers, while damaging competition, stifling innovation and illegally tilting the playing field in its favor. ”. The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the country’s regulatory authority on competition and consumer rights, has been investigating since 2019 whether the company is using its market power to harm competition , an investigation that has not led to legal action. Several states, including California and New York, have done their own research on the company’s contract policies.

Jack Evans, a spokesman for Amazon, responded in a statement that prosecutor Racine has understood the company’s policies “exactly backwards.” “Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store,” said Evans, adding that Amazon reserves the right “not to highlight offers that are not competitively priced to customers.”

Last year, the House of Representatives’ top antitrust commission completed a comprehensive 16-month investigation that concluded that Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook engaged in anti-competitive practices. Bezos’ company competes with some of the smaller sellers who offer their products on its platform, which “pushes Amazon to exploit its access to the data and information of competing sellers, among other anti-competitive behavior,” it read. the Congress document.

Tuesday’s antitrust lawsuit is the penultimate effort by a prosecution to limit the power of the tech giants, although those filed last year against Facebook and Google were different. In 2020, dozens of state prosecutors organized to jointly indict the companies in federal court. In the case of the District of Columbia, the official name of the federal capital, Washington, prosecutor Racine filed the lawsuit alone and in a district court, so the sentence or agreement reached by the parties will be valid only in the capital. American.

