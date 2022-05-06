“It was a horrific attack targeting innocent men and women,” the foreign minister said, adding that the attack was “heinous, especially at a time when Israel was celebrating its founding anniversary.”

He stressed that the United States stands “firmly” by its Israeli allies.

For his part, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was “astonished” by the attack. “As usual, we stand with Israel as it confronts this terrorist threat,” he added.

At dawn on Friday, the Israeli police launched a hunt after at least three people were killed and four wounded in an attack in the city of Elad in central Israel on Thursday evening, coinciding with Israel’s commemoration of its founding, in a new episode of a series of similar attacks targeting different parts of Israel in recent weeks.

“We are looking for one or two terrorists,” said Israeli police chief for the Central District, Avi Biton.

For his part, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the closure of the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank until Sunday, in order to “prevent the escape of terrorists” to these Palestinian territories.

In April, Blinken had two separate phone calls with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, calling on them to “end the cycle of violence” after the escalation in recent weeks.