Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The US government has announced a temporary halt to some of the foreign aid programs it provides to the government of Niger, stressing that the resumption of such aid is linked to ensuring democratic governance and respect for the constitutional order in this African country. “This temporary measure does not affect all US foreign aid programs in Niger,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a press statement, noting that his country will continue to provide humanitarian and food aid.

“We will continue the activities of the US government in Niger wherever possible, including diplomatic and security operations to protect Americans,” he added. “Providing US assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for the constitutional order, and this matter is consistent with the steps taken by the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union,” Blinken said. He stressed that “the US government will continue to review its foreign assistance and cooperation according to the developments of the situation on the ground, and in accordance with the objectives of US policy and legal restrictions.”

Last Wednesday, the US State Department announced the reduction of the number of its non-emergency employees at its embassy in Niamey in order to ensure their safety, stressing its rejection of an attempt to overthrow the constitutional system in Niger.

In a related context, yesterday, Algeria and the European Union called for unifying political and diplomatic pressures to ensure a return to the constitutional order in Niger.

And the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “This came during a phone call that Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Ataf received from the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, to discuss developments in the situation in Niger.” The statement indicated that “the two sides exchanged views regarding the latest developments in Niger and the dangers they pose to it and to the entire desert coastal region.”

He added that the two sides stressed “the need to unite political and diplomatic pressures to ensure a return to the constitutional order in Niger through the return of Mohamed Bazoum to his position as the country’s president.”

For his part, Ataf reaffirmed “Algeria’s conviction of the need to give priority to the political and diplomatic track, given the repercussions that the option of resorting to force carries, which will only increase the situation in a local and regional crisis and deterioration.”

The pressure of the international community on the putschists in Niger escalated on the eve of the end of the ECOWAS ultimatum, which said it was ready to intervene militarily.