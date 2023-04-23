An American force evacuated the American diplomats and their families from the American embassy building, at dawn on Sunday, and transported them out of Sudan.

This was US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement following the evacuation:

• Suspending operations at one of our embassies is always a difficult decision, but the safety of our staff is my number one responsibility.

• I was directed to this temporary measure due to the grave and growing security risks, which resulted from the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

• The widespread fighting has caused large numbers of civilian deaths and injuries, damaged essential infrastructure, and posed an unacceptable risk to our Embassy staff.

• I applaud the skill and professionalism of our team on the ground, the US military forces, and government employees who carried out this evacuation mission.

• We will continue to assist US citizens in Sudan with their safety planning, and provide regular updates in the region.

• We will also continue to coordinate with our allies and partners, as well as our local partners, on efforts to ensure the safety of their personnel.

• I reiterate my call to both sides to urgently extend and expand the Eid al-Fitr ceasefire into a permanent cessation of hostilities, to prevent further harm to the Sudanese nation.

• We remind both warring parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those relating to the protection of civilians.

• The United States, in partnership with the region and the international community, will continue to press for an end to this fighting and a return to the transition to civilian government.