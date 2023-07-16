US presidential adviser Sullivan spoke about the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he did not believe that the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine would undermine the authority of the United States. This was announced by the adviser to the President of the United States on the air of the TV channel NBC.

“I doubt that the transfer of weapons to Ukraine to protect the country and civilians in any way undermines our moral authority,” Sullivan replied to the corresponding question. According to a US presidential administration official, neither Washington nor Kyiv signed an agreement to ban cluster munitions.

In conversation with journalists CNN Jake Sullivan couldn’t say if Ukraine used cluster munitions or not yet. The presidential aide said that if Kyiv did not use this type of weaponry, it would do so “in the next few hours or days.”

The assistant to the American president for national security also said that Joe Biden ordered to quickly increase the production of all ammunition that may be needed in the future. “The President decided not to leave Ukraine defenseless, but to hand over cluster munitions to it,” Sullivan summed up.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO had been resolved. “In the end, we declared to NATO very simply – the future of Ukraine is in NATO. It’s non-negotiable,” Sullivan said.