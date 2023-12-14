Niamey (agencies)

The United States announced its readiness to resume its cooperation with Niger on conditions, most notably that the military regime that came to power at the end of July in a coup adhere to a short transitional period.

Washington suspended its cooperation with Niamey after the July 26 coup that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Yesterday, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly began a visit to Niamey, during which she met with a number of Nigerien officials, including the army-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mohamed El Amin Zein.

The American diplomat told reporters that the “National Council for the Defense of the Homeland,” the ruling military council, must announce “a deadline for a rapid and credible transition” from which a “democratically elected government” will emerge, adding, “We have confirmed that we are ready to resume our cooperation if the National Council for the Defense of the Homeland takes action.” The steps you mentioned.

The army proposes a maximum three-year transitional period at the end of which it will return power to civilians, saying that the duration of this period will be determined by a “national dialogue” that will be held soon.

Regarding the fate of the former president, American diplomacy indicated that the military agreed to reach a satisfactory solution for him, his family, and members of his government.