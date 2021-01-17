National Guard troops continued to arrive in the US capital to reinforce security in the face of fears of an eventual outbreak of violence. Reports of possible “armed demonstrations” this Sunday keep Washington DC and state governments on alert. On Friday, Capitol police units arrested a man who tried to enter the controlled perimeter, with an “unauthorized” badge, a firearm and more than 500 bullets in ammunition.

With the memory still fresh of the assault on the Capitol on January 6, Washington DC is on alert and has deployed a strong police force ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden, which will take place on January 20 next .

The closest focus of concern is the call for protests by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. Despite the fact that the call is not entirely clear, extremist and far-right groups would mobilize this Sunday, January 17, mainly in the US capital, although the concern extends to the 50 states of the country.

Reports of possible “armed demonstrations” have increased the level of alert in the capital, which has ordered a huge security operation, which will continue at least until January 21, a day after Biden’s inauguration.

In Washington DC, there are expected to be more than 25,000 National Guard officers to ensure security at the inauguration. As of now, the capital has a blockade around the Capitol and ordered the closure of the National Mall and some roads around the White House.

Independence Avenue appears blocked to traffic along the National Mall, as seen from the United States Capitol, in Washington, DC, on Saturday, January 16, 2021. © Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Unlike other acts of assumption, the specter of violence and precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have led the authorities to organize a “television” transfer of command, without a live audience and without the traditional inaugural parade.

In a message, the Mayor of the District of Columbia, Muriel Bowser, urged the inhabitants of the city and the Americans “to stay at home and participate in a totally virtual way” in the events.

States, between Washington’s call for help and their own concerns about the protests

To meet the goal of 25,000 National Guard officers, US defense officials have asked state governments to send uniforms to Washington. The response of the governors has been mixed: some accepted the request to guarantee the transfer of command, while others were concerned about possible outbreaks of violence in their territories.

In that latter group is Oregon Governor Kate Brown, who rejected the federal request to send at least 100 more soldiers. “I didn’t think we could safely meet that commitment,” Brown said. His state has agreed to send 30 agents to Washington, but authorities are concerned about possible outrages at the Salem state Capitol.

The other side of the coin was Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, who initially approved the dispatch of 100 guards and on Friday agreed to dispatch another 200. “The peaceful transfer of power is a central tenet of American democracy, and Connecticut is ready. to help protect our country, “he stressed.

Approximately 7,000 National Guard soldiers on more than 130 flights arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to US officials who chose to declare anonymity to the AP agency.

Experts affirm that the capitals of key states during the elections – such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona – are at greater risk of suffering acts of violence, but precautions have been taken in all 50 states of the country in the face of the call for demonstrations launched by the far-right anti-government “boogaloo” movement for this Sunday.

State police patrol outside the Michigan State Capitol ahead of protests scheduled for Sunday in Lansing, Jan. 16, 2021. © Rebecca Cook / Reuters

In the previous one, this Saturday there were some small protests by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump in Texas, Illinois, Nevada and Oregon.

A gunman was arrested while trying to approach the Capitol in Washington

On Friday, Capitol Police arrested a man at one of the checkpoints located in Washington. The subject was carrying an “unauthorized” identification, a pistol and 500 bullets of ammunition and was arrested when he tried to approach the Capitol.

According to court documents, Wesley Allen Beeler of Virginia was charged with carrying an unlicensed handgun in the US capital. The man approached the checkpoint without a valid credential for the area. At that time, an officer observed that he had “firearm-related decals” on his vehicle. and asked if he had weapons inside.

National Guard troops walking the fence line around the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on January 16, 2021. At least 20,000 National Guard troops and other security measures are being deploying in Washington to help secure the Capitol area in response to potential violent unrest surrounding the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden. © Justin Lane / EFE

When asked if he was carrying any weapons, Beeler replied that he had a Glock semi-automatic pistol, which turned out to be loaded with 17 rounds, according to a law enforcement source. Later, the police seized more than 500 bullets in ammunition in his truck.

With EFE, AFP and local media