The US administration intends to send a high-ranking delegation to China, the first since the promise made last month in Bali by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden to warm relations between their two countries.
The US delegation is heading to China, South Korea and Japan, led by Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kreitenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger from December 11 to 14.
In China, Kreitenbrink will have to complete what Biden started after his last meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali in mid-November. Biden and Xi had pledged at the time to “continue to responsibly manage the competition between the two countries and explore potential areas of cooperation,” according to the US State Department.
Biden and Xi talked about various topics, including the future of Taiwan, US restrictions on imports of Chinese technology products, and the expansion of Chinese influence.
Likewise, Kreitenbrink will prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China, scheduled for early 2023, which will be the first of its kind by a prominent American diplomat in four years.
#Washington #sends #highranking #delegation #China
Leave a Reply