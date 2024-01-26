NAfter Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership, the US government initiated the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara. The responsible authority announced on Friday evening (local time) that Congress in Washington had been informed about the planned arms deal. The US Parliament does not have to approve the deal, but could block it if in doubt. However, this is considered unlikely now that Turkey has finally cleared the way for Sweden to join NATO.

After a year and a half of political tug-of-war, the majority of parliamentarians in Ankara voted for Sweden to join NATO on Tuesday evening. The decision became final on Thursday evening with the publication of the so-called accession protocols in the Turkish government gazette. The NATO country Hungary still has to officially agree to admit Sweden.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had tied his country's approval, among other things, to the F-16 delivery from the USA. So far, however, there have been reservations in Congress. A number of parliamentarians had repeatedly made it clear that they wanted to prevent the deal as long as Turkey blocked Sweden's accession to NATO. Now nothing should stand in the way of the sale.

Apparently nothing in return

The US government had long emphasized its willingness to support the modernization of the fleet that Erdogan was aiming for – and at the same time made it clear that this was not a consideration for the country's consent to NATO's northern expansion. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken only met his Turkish colleague Hakan Fidan and then Erdogan in Istanbul at the beginning of January.







The F-16 is one of the most powerful fighter aircraft and is used in more than two dozen countries. The machines from the US company Lockheed Martin can be used both in air defense and against targets on the ground, i.e. to push back enemy units. The F-16 is capable of flying at extremely low altitudes and in all weather conditions.

The administration of US President Joe Biden told Congress that the sale included, among other things, 40 new F-16 aircraft as well as modernization packages for 79 F-16 aircraft already owned by Turkey. The total value of the package is around 23 billion US dollars (around 21 billion euros).