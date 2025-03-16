03/16/2025



Updated at 3:30 p.m.





The United States National Security Advisor, Mike Waltzannounced this Sunday the death of “several leaders” of the Hutí insurgency of Yemen during the first hours of the new military operation triggered this last night by the US army against the armed movement, EP reports.

In statements to the American chain ABC, Waltz has described the operation as an “overwhelming response” to the insurgents campaign against navigation in the Red Sea that “reached several of its leaders and ended with them.”

The Hutí movement has not yet informed of the death of any leader and has denounced that the attacks of this last night have exclusively reached civil areas with a provisional balance of victims of 31 dead and 101 injured.

Waltz has insisted that the operation is also a “message” addressed to Iran, the main ally of the Hutí insurgency. “I hope you have understood the message clearly, because all the options are on the table,” he warned.









The hutí answer

The Hutis rebels in Yemen, considered as “foreign terrorist organization” by the United States, have threatened this Sunday with responding to US bombings: “Our armed forces are ready to respond to escalation by climbing,” the rebels have warned in a statement, and adds: “They will not remain unanswered,” says AFP.

President Donald Trump has promised this Saturday the “hell” to the “hutis terrorists” after his threats to attack commercial ships and Israel, and urged Iran to cease in his support for this rebel group. But Iran has responded by condemning the “barbarian” attacks to Yemen and warning what would take reprisals against any offensive.

This attack occurs at a time when Iran Delibera on a letter sent by Trump to the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Jameneiin which he recommends the religious to return to the conversations or otherwise they will adopt “military measures”, finally specified this Saturday in the operation against the hutis.

Iran had already expressed his rejection of the forms of US President, which they recalled that his decision to abandon the international nuclear agreement in 2018 deranged a historical pact that reincorporated three years earlier to the Islamic Republic to international markets in exchange for clearing doubts about the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. Trump left a pact agreed for his predecessor, Barack Obamaafter denouncing the inefficiency of it.

“We cannot have a world where Ayatolás have their finger on a nuclear button,” Waltz insisted, “and all options are on the table to ensure that it does not happen.”