Washington’s support for the electoral process came during a meeting with US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the High National Elections Commission, at the headquarters of the Libya office of the US State Department in the Tunisian capital.

During the meeting, the American ambassador affirmed his country’s strong support for the electoral process and the High Commission in order to reach the results of free and fair elections, in addition to warning against attempts to obstruct the elections; Support comes after hours of escalation inside Libya by armed militias.

Militias confuse the scene

International attempts are underway to salvage the first steps of the roadmap agreed upon during the past weeks, and international momentum has increased during the previous days in order to prepare the atmosphere for the elections, the most recent of which was the arrival of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams to Tripoli, last Sunday evening.

Movements through the political corridors to prepare for the electoral process, were met with movements by armed militias on the ground, at dawn on Thursday, to completely undermine the election, as armed formations surrounded the Prime Minister’s headquarters on the railway road in the capital, Tripoli, and according to Libyan sources, the cities of the western region witnessed a mobilization among several armed formations , after the siege of the headquarters of the Prime Minister.

Siege, bullets, and explicit threats not to hold elections were launched, on Thursday, by militias called the “Al-Samoud Brigade”, which is active in the Libyan capital, Tripoli; In the same context, a member of the National Elections Commission, Abu Bakr Marda, said that holding the elections on their scheduled date, December 24, has become impossible.

For his part, Abdel Moneim Al-Yasir, head of the National Security Committee of the Libyan General National Congress, stressed that the current Libyan situation is not normal, and that the dilemma of the armed militias that control the capital, Tripoli, is one of the most important obstacles facing the country.

Al-Yasir added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the western region in Libya is the best evidence that the situation is abnormal, describing the current government as the product of a Brotherhood militia alliance that will not leave power easily.

Al-Yasir shed light on the movements of the armed militias and the Brotherhood during the past periods to disrupt the elections. Suhail Al-Sadiq Al-Ghariani, the son of the Mufti of terrorist groups, called in a tweet on “Twitter” to attack the electoral headquarters.

Khaled Al-Mashri, head of the so-called advisory council, also called for rejecting the presidential and parliamentary elections, and for holding demonstrations rejecting the elections.

The head of the National Security Committee in the General National Congress stressed that those who work on managing the current government are followers and close associates of the Brotherhood, Ali al-Sallabi, and their first goal is to control the state’s capabilities and wealth.

In this context, the Libyan politician, Muhammad al-Douri, said that the movement of militias during the past hours and the siege of institutions in the capital quickly confuses the scene, and confirms the impossibility of holding the elections on time.

The Libyan politician explained, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the main goal of these moves is to prevent the holding of elections, and the continuation of the chaos that these militias benefit from and the looting of the state’s capabilities.

Al-Douri stressed that there are foreign hands that move these militias to disrupt the elections and return to square zero again, wondering: “Why did these militias move with the approach of the elections and the international moves to ensure the atmosphere?”

The Libyan politician continued, “The closer Libya gets to any political solution, the militias return to the scene of chaos and instability.”

Who is the beneficiary?

A state of division in the Libyan political scene with the countdown to the presidential elections. Here, military researcher Othman Al-Mukhtar confirmed that the international community concerned with the Libyan crisis is striving hard to hold the elections on time.

The Libyan military clarified, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the beneficiary of the current situation and confusion as a result of the militias’ presence is the Libyan government itself, which benefits from every day in power.

Al-Mukhtar stressed that the international powers will not leave the election obstructionists and the state of division the country is experiencing now, citing the warnings of the US embassy, ​​and Al-Mukhtar warned of the repercussions of announcing the postponement of the presidential elections without at least internal consensus, and coordination with the countries concerned with the crisis and the guarantors of the road map.

For his part, Professor of Political Science at the University of Sirte Abdulaziz Aqeela confirmed that the postponement of the elections, if it takes place, will be for a short period not exceeding months, and the current beneficiary of the current situation is the current government; Because it is a product of the Geneva Dialogue, and in accordance with part of the internationally agreed roadmap.

Aqeela stressed that it is difficult, if not nearly impossible, to form a new government if the elections are postponed; Because the Dabaiba government will not hand over power except to a legitimate government elected by the people, and this is done through elections that face many difficulties.

Despite the obstacles and threats of postponement, the Libyan street is still pinning its hopes on the success of the election and its holding at the end of this month.