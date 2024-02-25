Hassan Al-Warfalli (Gaza, Cairo)

The United States of America announced that it had reached a joint understanding with Israel and the two Arab mediation parties regarding the “basic features” of the prisoner and hostage exchange deal and the announcement of a temporary truce in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of the Israeli army not launching a military operation in the city of Rafah without a clear plan to protect civilians. This is while negotiations on a ceasefire resumed in Doha.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said yesterday that Israel, America and the two Arab mediation parties had reached an understanding on the “basic features” of the prisoner and hostage exchange deal and the announcement of a temporary truce in Gaza.

Sullivan added in media statements that the agreement is still under negotiation, indicating that indirect talks must be held between Arab mediation with the Palestinians.

He stated that “US President Joe Biden has not yet been informed of Israel's plan for military operations in Rafah, but he believes that civilian lives must be protected.”

He added: “A major military operation should not be carried out in Rafah before there is a clear and implementable plan to protect these civilians, bring them to safety, and feed, clothe and shelter them.”

For its part, media reports reported yesterday that negotiations on a ceasefire resumed in Doha between the four countries, in addition to Palestinian representatives.

Egyptian sources said: “Resuming the truce negotiations in the Gaza Strip, through meetings at the level of specialists held in the Qatari capital, Doha, and others that follow in Cairo.”

The sources continued: “The Doha and Cairo discussions are being held with the participation of specialists from Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Israel, in addition to a Palestinian delegation.”

Earlier this month, Cairo witnessed high-level talks between American and Israeli delegations seeking to stop the war, which did not lead to any significant results.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday: “We are all working on a deal to release the detainees, but we cannot guarantee its success.”

Yesterday, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that the “War Council” agreed to allow an Israeli delegation to go to Qatar to continue talks on a hostage exchange deal.

The authority said, “Israeli officials are setting a timetable for implementing the deal if the negotiations go as planned after a meeting of negotiators and mediators in Paris.”

Citing officials, the Authority expected that the agreement would be implemented before the month of Ramadan, and that it would enter into force on March 10.

She said that the Israeli delegation is scheduled to go to Doha to discuss the details of the agreement within a few days.

The Commission quoted sources familiar with the Paris talks as saying that according to the new framework approved by the War Council, fighting will stop for one day for every detainee released, for a total of about 6 weeks, when 40 people are expected to be released.

According to the new framework, it is expected that ten Palestinian prisoners in Israel will be released in exchange for the release of each detainee, the Broadcasting Corporation reported.

She stated that Israel would agree to the return of the displaced in southern Gaza to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, as well as its reconstruction.