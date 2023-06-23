Asmaa Al-Husseini, agencies (capitals)

Molly Vie, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, announced yesterday that the United States has postponed the Sudan talks because they are not achieving the desired success in their current form.

Saudi Arabia and the United States brokered ceasefires between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces during talks in Jeddah. “We postponed the talks on Wednesday because the formula is not achieving the success we want,” the assistant secretary of state told a session of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee.

Fighting has been going on for more than two months, wreaking havoc in the capital, sparking widespread violence in the Darfur region of western Sudan, and forcing more than 2.5 million people to flee their homes.

The number of displaced people has reached two million, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Organization for Migration has counted about 600,000 people who have fled to neighboring countries.

Witnesses said that the residents of the city of Kadugli in southwestern Sudan began fleeing the city yesterday, with the escalation of tension between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, led by Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu, which threatens to open another conflict front in the ongoing battles in the country.

The Sudanese Armed Forces accused the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, led by Abdulaziz al-Hilu, of violating a long-standing ceasefire agreement and attacking an army unit in Kadugli. The movement controls parts of South Kordofan state. The armed forces said they repelled the attack, but suffered losses.

For his part, Fadlallah Burma Nasser, head of the National Umma Party, affirmed that there is no solution in Sudan except to stop the fighting, which has inflicted heavy losses on Sudan in lives and property, stressing that there is no victor in these battles, and that both sides are losers, and that they have no choice but to sit down. for a negotiation table.

Nasser said in statements to Al-Ittihad that Sudan is in distress, and that today it needs the help of its brothers in the Arab world and Africa, and it also needs the international community to move to stop the battles that threaten international peace and security.

He explained that the first step to resolving the crisis in Sudan is a cease-fire, calling for pressure on the two parties to the conflict to sit down for negotiations, and to adhere to the cease-fire and protect civilians, because what is going on in Sudan is a danger to everyone.

He renewed the position of the National Umma Party, which rejects the fighting, warning that the humanitarian situation in Sudan is getting more complicated as a result of the continuation and expansion of the battles. He stressed that the continuation of the current situation and violence in Khartoum, El Geneina, Nyala, El Fasher, North Kordofan and other regions of Sudan portends an imminent danger to Sudan, and will lead to catastrophes with unimaginable consequences.

Regarding the role of the Sudanese political forces in resolving the crisis, Nasser said that all Sudanese forces must work to crystallize a political vision that they present to their brothers and to the international community in order to solve the crisis.

He added, “I have begun to make contacts in order to create a broad base and unify the Sudanese forces, in which we raise the slogan of Sudan first and foremost.”