The Washington Post published a warning for the safety of tourists in the city of Medellín, Colombia, detailing that there were at least eight “suspicious deaths” of US citizens in the months of November and December 2023.

Among these deaths is that of well-known Hmong comedian and activist, Tou Ger Xiong.

Authorities arrested and charged four people related to the kidnapping and murder of the comedian.

Charged in Tou Ger Xiong's death

The United States embassy in Bogotá, highlighted that some criminals use dating applications to make the victims reach public places such as hotels, restaurants and bars, and with this, assault and rob them.

In fact, they warn of cases where American citizens They were drugged, robbed and even murdered by people they met in Colombia.

Even so, it stands out that Medellín is a safe citydescribe that the increase in tourism also brought with it some phenomena that have to do with crime.

The Washington Post also mentions that in Colombia kidnappings decreased significantly after the demobilization of the FARCother armed groups regained control of areas left alone by the FARC, resulting in an increase in kidnappings the previous year.

Finally, the report highlights the case of Tou Ger Xiong, which, according to the prosecution, He was kidnapped, tortured and murdered by people you might have “met” online.

The US embassy calls for caution and highlights that these events affect the perception of security in Medllín.

