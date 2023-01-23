The US newspaper Washington Post published a report this saturday (21) showing the concern of the Brazilian right with the role of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in cases of censorship in the country. Among those interviewed in the publication is the executive president of Grupo Paranaense de Comunicação (GRPCOM) and People’s GazetteGuilherme Döring Cunha Pereira, and columnist Paulo Polzonoff.

The text mentions “a polarizing pressure from Alexandre de Moraes – a judge of the Federal Supreme Court, president of the main electoral court in the country and, according to some, the most powerful man in Brazil” that has taken to new levels “the fight against fake news”.

“In recent months, Bolsonaro’s nemesis has arrested five alleged offenders without trial and ordered social media platforms to block dozens of accounts of politicians, commentators and influencers for allegedly propagating lies, hatred, incitement and other ‘anti-democratic’ acts. Most of the targets are from the political right”, completes the report.

The text also highlights that the Lula government has sought to treat “extreme right-wing disinformation” with the same rigor deserved by “Islamic extremism”. “A new watchdog within the executive branch will be tasked with working more systematically to flag offensive content to online platforms. Teams from the Ministry of Justice and the president’s office are crafting legislation aimed at curbing online conspiracy theories of the kind that led to the January 8 insurrection in Brasilia.”

In the publication, the executive president of People’s Gazette said that Alexandre de Moraes has promoted a “witch hunt” in Brazil, comparing the national scenario to Venezuela, which acted to “strangle the media” under the command of dictator Hugo Chávez. The Washington Post recalled the judicial censure suffered by Gazeta in October, when the TSE ordered the removal of posts on Twitter pointing to Lula’s support for Nicaragua’s dictator, Daniel Ortega.

“’There is a permanent climate of concern’, said Pereira, especially among the columnists of his newspaper”, highlighted the report, quoting columnist Paulo Polzonoff, who since January 8 fears being misunderstood by the Supreme Court in his ironies and satire refer to political leaders such as Lula. “When I call [Lula] of dictator, maybe that’s an exaggeration, it’s a figure of speech,” Polzonoff told the Post. “But it is not violence. It cannot be called an attack against democratic institutions,” he added.

“A challenge for conservatives is that the court has operated largely in secrecy – it often refuses to reveal what content has generated penalties.”

Minister Alexandre de Moraes did not want to grant an interview to the report, but Ricardo Lewandowski defended his colleague. “Of course you have to guarantee freedom of expression”, he assured. “The big question is: is it possible to guarantee freedom of expression when it attacks democracy itself?”