War, the truce faded between Ukraine and Russia. Revelation by the Washington Post

There war in Ukraine it has now gone beyond the bounds of the territory Russian. The army led by the general Syrsky continues to gain ground in the region KurskPutin was taken aback by this offensive and is now struggling to regain control of the situation in his country. The invasion by Kiev represents a new escalation in this conflict, with consequences that are yet to be deciphered. But it has been discovered that for the first time Putin And Zelensky they had arrived one step away from a truce. The revelation by the Washington Post is sensational. The agreement – reports Il Corriere della Sera – had almost been reached and included the end attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure: a first important step towards peace. But everything faded with the Zelensky’s move to cross the border into Russia.



According to the American newspaper, the talks between Ukrainians and Russians were supposed to take place indirectly with the mediation of the Qatar but then, on August 6, the day when Kiev’s troops crossed the border towards Sudzhaevery glimmer of hope has closed. If the mediators’ hope was to reach a first compromise after the failure of the conference in Switzerlandalready before August 6, the two sides reiterated their positions: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he could not take into consideration a cease-fire without the Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territoryincluding the peninsula of Crimeawhile Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the control of four Ukrainian regions.