The FBI raided the home of former President Donald Trump earlier this week because of “documents on nuclear weapons.” That report sources involved in the investigation to The Washington Post. It is not clear whether it concerns classified information about American nuclear weapons, but according to the American newspaper, the search emphasizes ‘the great fear that the documents will end up in the wrong hands’.
#Washington #Post #FBI #Searched #Trump #Nuclear #Weapons #Documents
Have you seen him too?
Home pageWorldCreated: 8/12/2022 5:04 amOf: Tanya BannerSplitK2 will not be as bright as Comet Neowise was seen in the summer...
Leave a Reply