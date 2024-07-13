The editorial board of The Washington Postone of the most influential newspapers in the United States, on Friday called on the country’s president, Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party, to give up running for reelection in the November elections. In a harsh editorial, the newspaper noted that the press conference Biden gave on Thursday at the NATO summit in Washington failed to dispel doubts about his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump, of the Republican Party, at the polls. “The best way to prevent Trump from reaching the Oval Office is to offer a strong alternative” to Biden, the editorial said.

The text recognizes achievements of the Biden administration, such as reducing inflation and trying to reach a ceasefire agreement in the war in the Gaza Strip, but comments that “the best way to ensure that a Republican victory does not undo this progress may be to hand over” the candidacy “to a successor with greater capacity” to win the election.

Biden’s poor performance in the June 27 debate with Trump has sparked a political crisis in Washington, with multiple calls from lawmakers and influential members of the Democratic Party for him to drop out.

“I’m the nominee and I’m not going anywhere,” Biden says at rally

Biden resumed his campaign with a visit to Michigan, one of the key states where the Democratic Party has decided to focus its efforts to defeat Trump in November. At a rally, Biden assured voters that he will not give up the race, despite pressure from fellow party members to drop out of the presidential race. “I am the nominee [pelo Partido Democrata para concorrer à presidência] and no one, not the press, not political analysts or donors decided. It was you, the voters,” said the American president in the city of Detroit. “I’m not going anywhere,” he added.

After a campaign hiatus for Tuesday’s NATO summit in Washington, Biden turned his focus to the presidential race. Before the Detroit rally, he met with voters in the small town of Northville, population 6,000. “I’m running to finish the job. There are things that still need to be done. I know I’m only 41,” joked Biden, who is 81.

Criticism over his ability to lead the country for another four years and his poor performance in the June debate have been a constant feature of the campaign, and this is not the first time Biden has resorted to humor in an attempt to minimize them. “For a long time, I was too young. I was the second-youngest man ever elected to the Senate. And now I’m too old. But I know that, hopefully, with age comes a little wisdom,” added the Democratic candidate, who is only three and a half years older than Trump. “I promise you, I’m fine,” he emphasized.

Biden recalled that in 2020 he ran for president with the idea that it was time to restore ethics in politics, and on Friday he stressed that Trump cannot be considered an alternative. “This is an important moment (…) Decency matters,” he said, in addition to claiming that in the three and a half years he has been in office he has made “a lot of progress.”

According to an internal memo from his campaign, which was seen by EFE, the so-called “path to 270” (referring to the minimum number of Electoral College delegate votes that a candidate needs to win the US presidential election) is “clearer” with victories in the states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which make up the so-called Democratic “blue wall”. But Trump remains ahead in the polls and will see his nomination as the Republican Party candidate confirmed next week at the party’s convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Newspapers, politicians and personalities push for change in the Democratic candidacy

The optimism from Biden and his campaign aides contrasts with growing calls for him to drop out of the race, made by Democratic politicians and prominent figures in Hollywood, including actor George Clooney on Wednesday and actress Ashley Judd on Friday. More than 15 Democratic members of Congress have publicly called for Biden to withdraw from the race, as have dozens of political analysts and media and entertainment figures in the United States.

The newspaper The New York Timeswhich also published an editorial urging Biden to move on to another candidate, reported that major Democratic donors have told Biden’s largest political action committee, Future Forward, that their pledge to give them $90 million will be put on hold if he advances in the race. In addition, an NBC News report that aired Friday noted that several of Biden’s closest advisers believe there is no longer a viable way for him to beat Trump and that he should retire because he “will never be able to recover” from his poor debate performance and growing doubts about his ability to govern for another four years.

The US president, however, has given no indication that he intends to change his mind and is committed to defending his candidacy, claiming that he is the only one who can defeat Trump at the polls.