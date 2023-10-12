Jornal plans to cut 240 employees; company says revenue projections were “overly optimistic”

O Washington Post announced on Tuesday (October 10, 2023) that it will implement a voluntary layoff plan. According to the North American newspaper, the objective of the measure is to cut up to 240 employees.

The justification presented by the newspaper’s interim chief executive, Patty Stonesifer, is that revenue projections for the last 2 years were “overly optimistic” and now the company needs to adapt to “return our business to a healthier place next year”.

The employees of the Washington Post it was announced that the termination proposals will be presented this week. The company has around 2,500 employees, of which more than 1,000 are in the newsroom. The newspaper did not say how many jobs will be cut in the newsroom.

In July this year, the New York Times published a report on the financial situation of your competitor. According to the text, the washington Post could lose around US$100 million in 2023.

The report also indicates that the Post has faced difficulties in increasing the number of its digital subscriptions since the 2020 presidential elections. At the time, the newspaper had 3 million subscribers. It currently has around 2.5 million.