Phoebe Connelly discusses rapid training, anxieties around AI and her pioneering role

*Per Andrew Deck

Phoebe Connelly is the #1 Senior AI Strategy and Innovation Editor at Washington Post. Appointed to the role in February 2024, Connelly joins a wave of AI-focused editorial and product strategists joining top newsrooms. Vehicles like Wall Street Journal It is New York Times are actively hiring for similar roles.

At the Post, Connelly's job, first and foremost, is to experiment. She will oversee the development of tools and processes that bring generative AI to the newsroom, at all levels, while maintaining editorial standards.

It is not a simple task. Several vehicles have already given clear examples of what not to do when it comes to adopting AI. Poor-quality writing, public relations crises, and factual inaccuracies have plagued early adopters of the ChatGPTas Sports Illustrated, CNET It is Gizmodo.

But after years of leading the company’s “Next Generation” initiative, Post To attract younger readers to the publication – another pioneering role –, Connelly says she is prepared for the challenge. I spoke with her via email to learn more about what led her to this unique role and what she hopes to accomplish with it. Our conversation has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Andrew Deck: How 'innovative' is this position? Is this the first time someone has held the position of AI strategy and innovation editor in your newsroom? Have you seen other newsrooms create similar positions?

Phoebe Connelly: I'm the 1st person with that title at the Washington Post, and after me the title goes to an LLM [modelo de linguagem grande]. (Just kidding, I hope).

As with most new roles, my role is necessary because of the many people who are already working in AI and want to see us advance faster. Meghan Hoyer, head of data journalism in the newsroom, has an incredible track record and I'm so lucky to now be able to sit in weekly meetings with Sam Han, who is the director of AI on our engineering team.

I believe there is someone in almost every major organization who has been asked to add AI to their portfolio. I played with Zach Seward [diretor editorial de IA do New York Times] that we should start our own support group for those 'newly tasked with understanding AI'. Please contact us; We are considering organizing a helpline.

Deck: What is your work?

Connelly: Work closely with our newsroom and product teams to launch ambitious and delightful AI news experiences for our users. Get our newsroom access to AI-powered tools that allow us to do our jobs faster. Foster complex conversations about how we employ this new tool in ways that meet our rigorous standards.

I have a dual reporting structure for Sally Buzbee [editora-executiva] It is Vineet Khosla [diretor de tecnologia] –Our hope is that this cross-functional framework ensures we are leveraging the entire enterprise to build with generative AI.

Of course, the 1st thing on my list was how we can best serve our readers.

Deck: What was working with AI like in the Washington Post newsroom before this position was created? How do you hope this will change?

Connelly: Machine learning and artificial intelligence have been used at Post for years, and we are fortunate to have many skilled technologists on staff.

Last year, the Next Generation team started some experiments that used generative AI. We held a company-wide hackathon and our product manager, Tony Guzman, began prototyping news delivery surfaces that incorporated generative AI.

Announcing a new role is a moment that makes everyone think about what’s possible. Now, my colleagues know to come to me with ideas they would like to see us pursue. Newsrooms are deeply collaborative places, accustomed to forming purposeful teams around a developing story or partnering to maximize reporting resources. Dealing with new technology in this type of collaborative environment is exciting.

Deck: What previous experiences – personal, professional, educational – led you to this position?”

Connelly: In my first role at Post – as a producer on the video team – I was invited to participate in a meeting about our video player that turned into several meetings, which resulted in a proposal to build a new video CMS. This CMS is now part of Arc XP.

Receiving a crash course in product development was formative. My partner in building video products was Vidya Viswanathan [diretora de engenharia]. She was very generous with her time, willing to discuss any issues and eager to figure out how to work with the particular rhythm of an essay. I learned a lot working with her. We're sitting side by side again – it's like coming home.

Building the Next Gen team really forced me to think about how an organization can tackle new problems while maintaining its core values. And I've had the opportunity to work with simply the most talented people in the entire Post. As an industry, we should be creating more short-term teams. It was amazing to work fast and hard on a problem for 2 years and see what changes we were able to make.

My father just retired from the Chicago DMV. In his farewell speech he said: 'For me, the glass is always half full'. I am definitely my father's daughter. I'm always looking for the positive side, the opportunity. And yes, if we go on a business trip together, I will make you use public transportation.

Deck: There is a lot of anxiety in journalism right now about jobs being replaced by AI adoption. How do you plan to deal with anxieties in your own writing?

Connelly: “We all need to encourage experimentation with generative AI. Once it stops being just an idea and becomes a tool, then we can move on to the fun part, which is figuring out what uses we can put to it.

I'm not afraid of AI as a journalist. We're very good at leveraging new tools to report and deliver news. Generative AI is just the latest of these. Journalists introduce new facts into the conversation, and we do this through transparent, multi-source reporting. These skills and our core values ​​are even more valuable in an AI-mediated landscape.

Deck: How do you think about talent in the newsroom in relation to AI? In your role, you will train Washington Post journalists on how to best use AI tools, or also bring ready-made engineers and other AI experts into the newsroom to use these tools.

Connelly: We just completed our 1st round of writing prompt training! We were led by the excellent David Caswell – his article for the Reuters Institute is an excellent read if you're trying to figure out where to start.

Deck: What are some of the challenges and opportunities of being the #1 AI strategist – or #1 at anything – at a news organization.

Connelly: This is my 2nd '1st of a kind' position. The Next Gen team was an entirely new type of team for the Post. I found it helpful to remind myself that we had 2 jobs, whereas many teams only had 1: we had to define what our mission was and we had to execute it. In most jobs, you are given the plan, the mission, when you start. I think thinking of it as a two-part job makes the wide range of tasks you might tackle in a week make more sense.

Pioneering jobs are as much about changing culture as they are about the task itself. It’s not enough for me to make us use generative AI thoughtfully – I need to make the newsroom feel good about the path we took to get there.

*Andrew Deck is a writer on the Generative AI team at Nieman Lab.

Text translated by Bárbara Pinheiro. Read the original at English.

O Power360 has a partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundationin Harvard: O Nieman Journalism Lab and the Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts that the Nieman Journalism Lab and the Nieman Reports and publish this material on Power360. To access all translations already published, click here.