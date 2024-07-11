Hassan Al-Warfali (Cairo, Gaza)

Positive indicators have emerged in the negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners and hostages in the Gaza Strip, as the United States of America expressed its belief that the remaining issues are solvable, while Egypt confirmed working on guarantees to reach a ceasefire.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced yesterday that the indicators regarding the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza are more positive now than in the past few weeks, expressing his belief that the remaining issues are solvable.

Sullivan said in a press briefing that President Joe Biden will speak about the talks later, explaining that there are still details to be finalized, but there is a possibility of reaching an agreement.

Two Egyptian security sources said yesterday that progress had been made in the talks aimed at calming the situation in Gaza regarding the issues of releasing detainees and withdrawing Israeli forces from areas in the Strip, but work was still underway on security arrangements and guarantees for a ceasefire.

Long-running negotiations involving Israeli, American, Egyptian and Qatari officials on a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, as well as talks on security arrangements on the Gaza-Egypt border, moved from Cairo to Doha this week before returning to the Egyptian capital again.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that he remains committed to the ceasefire framework in Gaza.

He added in a speech during a graduation ceremony for new military units in the Negev, that he is committed to the prisoner exchange deal according to the proposal of US President Joe Biden, noting that the goals of the war “are in place and there is no compromise on them.”

The Palestinian factions considered that Israel is continuing the “procrastination policy” to gain time and thwart the round of negotiations, as it did in previous rounds.