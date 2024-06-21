Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The United States confirmed that it will continue with its partners to take the necessary measures to protect freedom of international navigation and commercial maritime shipping from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region, the international waterway vital for global trade exchanges.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement: “Houthi attacks continue to impede the access of vital humanitarian aid to Yemenis, and pose severe risks to the economic and humanitarian conditions in countries around the Red Sea region and to the global economy more broadly.”

Miller added that these attacks are “a clear failure to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2722, which calls on the Houthis to immediately stop all such attacks.”

Miller called on the Houthis once again to “release all detainees from the United Nations employees, diplomats and non-governmental organizations who they arrested earlier this month,” stressing that the US administration “will not stop working until all detainees are released.”

The United Nations had previously announced that the Houthi group in Yemen had detained 13 of its employees, and its Secretary-General, António Guterres, called for the immediate and unconditional release of all United Nations employees detained in Yemen by the Houthi group.

40 countries also called on the Houthis to release the detained UN employees immediately and unconditionally.

In another context, the US Central Command (Centcom) announced the destruction of 4 drone boats and two drones belonging to the Houthi group in the Red Sea. Centcom said in a statement that its forces succeeded in destroying 4 drone boats and two drones belonging to the Houthis in the Red Sea.

She added that no casualties or damage were reported by American ships, coalition ships, or commercial ships in the area.

Centcom explained that drone boats and drones represented an imminent threat to the United States, coalition forces, and commercial ships in the region, noting that it had taken these measures to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters protected and safer for American ships, coalition ships, and commercial ships.