Washington plans to issue a “Corona passport”

Senior American sources inside the White House revealed that President Joe Biden’s administration plans to develop a method of confirming receiving the Corona vaccine for those wishing to travel and others resembling passports that allow holders to practice a normal life.

According to the leaks, the Biden administration and private companies are working to develop a method often referred to as “vaccine passports” that would allow Americans to prove that they have received the Corona virus vaccination to help companies reopen their doors, according to what was reported by the “Washington Post” newspaper.

And more and more companies – from cruise lines to sports teams – say they will need proof of vaccination before they open their doors again.

Five officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the effort said the department’s initiative was largely driven by the Department of Health and Human Services, including a dedicated health information technology office.

For his part, an official confirmed that the White House this month took a greater role in coordinating between government agencies participating in the work, led by Corona Virus Coordinator Jeff Zentes, with the aim of announcing updates in the coming days.

“Our role is to help ensure that any solutions in this area are simple, free and available to people digitally and on paper, and designed from the start to protect people’s privacy,” Zentes said in a March 12 briefing.

Free and available

The initiative emerged as an early test for the Biden administration, as officials coordinate across dozens of agencies and a variety of experts, including military officials who help administer vaccines and health officials involved in international vaccination efforts.

Vaccine passports are expected to be free of charge and available through smartphone apps, which can display a scanable code similar to a boarding pass.

The developers said Americans who do not have a smartphone should be able to print passports for the vaccine.

Other countries are racing in their passport plans, with the European Union pledging to issue digital certificates that allow for travel in the summer.

US officials say they face a host of challenges, including data privacy and healthcare equity.

They also want to make sure that all Americans will be able to obtain credentials that prove they have received the vaccination, but they also want to create systems that cannot be easily compromised or passports that cannot be forged, given that the fraud is already emerging.