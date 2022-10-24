The ministers indicated that the Russian Defense Minister, at his request, had contacts with his counterparts in these countries regarding “these allegations that Russia uses as a pretext for escalation, which is rejected by these countries.”

The foreign ministers also affirmed their common determination to continue to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people with security, economic and humanitarian assistance, in the face of the “brutal war of aggression launched by President Vladimir Putin.”

During telephone talks on Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed to his British, French and Turkish counterparts his “concerns regarding possible provocations by Ukraine using a (dirty bomb)”, consisting of conventional explosives and radioactive materials.

Kyiv and Washington’s response

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the Russian accusations.

• Zelensky said: “If Russia says that Ukraine is preparing for something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this. I think the world should respond as harshly as possible.”

• The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said in a statement that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also spoke on Sunday with Shoigu at the latter’s request.

• In this phone call, Austin rejected “any excuse for an escalation from the Russian side,” according to the Pentagon, which did not directly mention the accusations of preparing a “dirty bomb.”

• The US Secretary pointed out the importance of “continuous communication” in the context of the war in Ukraine.

• US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrian Watson announced on Sunday that Moscow’s accusations are “clearly false.”

• Watson said in a statement that the United States rejects the “clearly false allegations of Minister Shoigu, in which he said that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its territory.”

• She warned that “the world will not be stupid if an attempt is made to use this claim as a pretext for escalation.”