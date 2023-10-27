A statement by the US Secretary of Defense added that the strikes were “in self-defense” and “aimed only to protect and defend American personnel in Iraq and Syria.”

The statement stressed that the strikes are “separate from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, and do not constitute a shift in our approach towards it,” explaining: “We continue to urge all governmental and non-governmental entities not to take measures that would escalate into a broader regional conflict.”

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said that the army carried out strikes on Thursday against two facilities in eastern Syria, used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and groups it supports, in response to a series of attacks against US forces in both Iraq and Syria.

With the escalation of Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, US and coalition forces were attacked at least 19 times in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed forces in the past week.

A total of 21 American soldiers were slightly injured.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said: “These precise self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against American personnel in Iraq and Syria, by Iranian-backed militias, which began on October 17.”

Austin said in a statement: “These Iranian-backed attacks against American forces are unacceptable and must stop. If attacks by Iranian proxies against American forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people.”

The strikes took place at dawn on Friday, Syrian time, near the city of Albukamal on the border with Iraq, and were carried out by two F-16 fighter planes using precision munitions, according to a senior American official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Speaking to reporters from Washington, late Thursday, the official added that the strikes targeted two weapons and ammunition depots.