Washington Orders New Procedure for “Boeing 777”

The United States’ Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority has ordered an in-depth examination of the engines on Boeing 777s, similar to the engine that burned out last week during a flight over Denver, in an air accident that halted the operation of dozens of these aircraft around the world.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that “US companies operating aircraft equipped with specific Pratt End Whitney BW 4000 engines must inspect these engines before these aircraft make any other flight.”

The regulator stated that it issued this order “as a result of a malfunction that hit the engine fan blades of a Boeing 777-200 shortly after take-off from Denver International Airport on Saturday.”

In its statement, the US Civil Aviation Authority stressed that before these aircraft are allowed to fly again, “operators must perform a thermal-acoustic image (TA) examination of the large titanium fan blades in the front of each engine. TAI can detect cracks on internal surfaces. For hollow fan blades, or in areas that cannot be seen during a visual inspection. “

And on Saturday, the right-hand engine of a Boeing 777-220 of United Airlines ignited shortly after take-off from Denver airport, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, so the pilots had to return in a hurry. As the plane was returning to an emergency landing at the airport, it fell off its engine, some large debris, on a residential area in a suburb of Denver. No one was injured on the ground and the plane was able to land safely.

On Monday evening, Robert Sumwalt, head of the Transportation Safety Office, said, “The initial examination indicates that the damage is consistent with corrosion of the metal.”