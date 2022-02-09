White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Washington does not consider it effective to impose immediate sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Her words convey RIA News.

Psaki spoke to reporters and said that the US administration has differences of opinion on restrictions with “some congressmen” who are confident that the imposition of sanctions now is effective.

We do not agree. We think it’s leverage Jen Psaki White House Press Secretary

When to impose sanctions?

US President Joe Biden, following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, promised to put an end to the work of the Russian gas pipeline in the event of an attack by Moscow on Kiev. “If Russia invades, if its tanks cross the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no Nord Stream 2, we will put an end to it,” the American leader threatened.

Scholz emphasized the unity of Germany and the United States on the fate of the gas pipeline and noted that tough sanctions could be imposed against the Russian Federation, but he never mentioned the name of the project and did not directly answer questions about it, including those raised in an interview with CNN.

The US Republican Party first announced imminent sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project in early January. Republican Senator Ted Cruz needed 60 out of 100 Senate votes to pass the bill. The vote on the document took place on January 14, and the Senate rejected the initiative. Cruz in the document proposed to impose sanctions on the Russian gas pipeline, as well as organizations responsible for design, construction and operation, within 15 days after its approval.

German caution

The German chancellor, in an interview with CNN, said that the country would impose sanctions against Russia in the event of an attack on Ukraine. At the same time, he again did not comment on a possible ban on the launch of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Scholz noted that Germany is ready to take costly steps against Russia in the event of its invasion of Kiev. He said that the country plans to act in unison with its allies and also stressed the readiness of Germany to discuss solutions with the United States. “We are ready to take steps that incur costs for us. There will be no differences in such a situation,” the politician said. The chancellor called the accusations of an alliance with Russia absolute nonsense.

Later, the Republican leader in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, spoke about Scholz’s promise to abandon Nord Stream 2, which he voiced to him. According to the senator, Scholz confirmed that in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, this particular project would not be promoted. McConnell stated that Scholz made this promise at a dinner with him in Washington.

Sevim Dagdelen, chairman of the Left Party faction in the foreign policy committee of the Bundestag, accused Biden of shamelessly disrespecting the sovereignty of Germany. According to her, the promise of the American leader to stop the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline during the “invasion” of Russia suggests that he sees only satellite states in Germany and other European partners.

Former US President Donald Trump said that the German authorities were held hostage by Russia because of the gas pipeline project. According to him, he warned ex-Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel about this. The politician called Berlin’s decision to make a deal with Moscow on laying the pipeline capitulation, about which he allegedly also spoke with Merkel. The ex-president said that he even handed her a white flag, hinting that the FRG capitulated to the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that deliveries via Nord Stream turned out to be a record year. Thus, the volume of fuel pumped through this gas pipeline in 2021 amounted to 59.2 billion cubic meters. For all the time, the pipeline has delivered more than 441 billion cubic meters of Russian gas.