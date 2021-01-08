Elected officials denounce an attempted “coup” by Trump supporters. The words are strong, commensurate with the images from Washington. The United States Congress on Wednesday urgently suspended a session intended to certify the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election after pro-Trump demonstrators burst into the Capitol.

The two chambers, Senate and House of Representatives, were placed in confinement and parliamentarians were instructed to put on gas masks and lie on the ground, according to elected officials.

Protesters entered both chambers, according to US media, as well as the Capitol rotunda, where tear gas was used.

Several Capitol offices were ransacked, as shown these images shot by an American journalist.

Capitol police officers have drawn their weapons, reports Democrat elected Dan Kildee who denounces an “attack on America”. A woman shot and wounded by police in the Capitol grounds has died. Her name was Ashli ​​Babbitt and lived in the San Diego area of ​​southern California, US media reported.

Donald Trump, who earlier called on his supporters to go to Congress to pressure elected Republican officials to oppose the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, then called on them to avoid any violence .

“Support the Capitol police and law enforcement. They are on the side of our country. Stay peaceful!” He tweeted. Then, in a short video message, Donald Trump continued to question the election result, saying the result was stolen from him, while calling on his supporters to return home. But dozens of pro-Trump protesters were still present on the streets of Washington in the early evening in defiance of the 6 p.m. local curfew. The police made 52 arrests, including 26 inside the Capitol.

“We take over the House. (…) It is ours,” a protester told AFP. “I will go so far as to sacrifice myself to protect my rights,” insists Jim Wood, a 60-year-old protester from New Hampshire.

A pro-Trump protester sitting in Nancy’s office Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. © Saul Loeb/AFP

After 4 hours of chaos, the US Capitol was once again declared “secure”. And Congress resumed its certification session of Joe’s victory Biden. Current Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the opening of the meeting, regretting a “dark day” and condemned the “violence”.

Reactions multiply around the world

The President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, on Wednesday said he was “saddened” and “deeply concerned” in a message posted on Twitter.

Former US President Barack Obama said the violence on Capitol Hill was “a shame”, but not one “surprise” seen the attitude of Donald Trump.

Emmanuel Macron spoke in a short video: “When in one of the oldest democracies in the world, the supporters of an outgoing president call into question with arms the legitimate results of an election, it is a universal idea, that of “one man, one voice” – which is being defeated. Today, France stands by the side of the American people with strength, fervor and determination. “

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday called on supporters of Donald Trump to “stop trampling on democracy” after protesters entered the Capitol in Washington.

