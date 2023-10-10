Here are the statements of the Strategic Communications Coordinator at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, to American media:
- US President Joe Biden, in his speech on Tuesday, will outline the features of how Washington will move forward in standing with Israel.
- President Biden will talk about the security aid package on its way to Israel.
- 11 Americans were killed in Hamas attacks on Israel, and this number is expected to increase.
- We are discussing protecting the Jewish community in America.
- We work to ensure that Israel has what it takes to defend itself.
- We offered Israel to provide experts to free the hostages.
- We do not know if Americans were among the hostages.
- We warned any party that wanted to exploit the situation against Israel, including Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah.
- There are no plans to put American soldiers on the ground to help Israel recover the hostages.
