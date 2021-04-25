White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said today, Sunday, that the administration of US President Joe Biden has offered to help Iraqi officials in the wake of a fire in a Baghdad hospital that was treating “Covid-19” patients.
Sullivan added in a statement that the US government was in contact with Iraqi officials and offered support.
The explosion of an oxygen cylinder led to a fire in the hospital, killing at least 82 people, and injuring 110 others.
