Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, the US embassy in Sudan announced that there are no current plans for the evacuation of Americans from Sudan, due to the clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

The American Al-Hurra channel quoted the embassy as saying, “There are no plans for evacuations of American citizens at the present time, due to the insecure situation in Khartoum.”

The embassy renewed its call on all Americans in Sudan to “take shelter in their homes and stay away from windows and roads.”

In the context, the White House called, yesterday, for an immediate cease-fire between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, saying that US officials are in contact with military leaders.

A spokesman for the White House National Security Council said: “We regret the escalation of violence from Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan. We call for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.”