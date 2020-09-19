This news is the one news they all here feared. Not that 2020 has been a particularly good year so far. But things can obviously get worse. Hundreds of people sit and stand in front of the Supreme Court in Washington – young women and men, whites, blacks, Hispanics, gays, straight people – trying to process what they have just learned.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead. The champion for equality, the Supreme Court judge, the 87-year-old tough little woman with the mischievous smile who has outsmarted cancer over and over again. Which absolutely wanted to hold out until the presidential election on November 3rd. She knew what it was about. Now she didn’t make it.

When the breaking news of her death popped up on the smartphones shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday evening, the Washingtoners were already prepared for the weekend. The outdoor areas of the restaurants and bars are filled to the last seat, and the temperatures are still pleasant.

They sing “Amazing Grace”

Then the news spreads very quickly, someone posts a video on Twitter, of the Supreme Court and people who spontaneously gathered on the white marble steps. More and more people flock there, they bring flowers and candles. In the end there will be hundreds who wait until well after midnight between the flags hanging at half mast in front of the courthouse.

There is no scheduled program, everything is spontaneous and very calm. Everyone is there to pay homage to an idol. A small group of young women sings in the dark: “This Land Is Your Land”, Woody Guthrie’s anthem for the American peace movement, next “Imagine” by John Lennon, others join in.

And then they sing “Amazing Grace,” the unofficial national anthem of the United States. The candles in their hands light up their faces.

At the foot of the steps, two young men wave rainbow flags. At the very top a man stands between the pillars and holds a large sign that only says “Notorious”.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nicknamed “Notorious RBG” (infamous RBG), Supreme Court judge from 1993, was revered in America’s liberal capital like no other judge before. Everywhere in the city you can see her face and the distinctive lace collar, as a large wall painting, on coffee cups or advertising banners.

She owes her nickname to the blog of a law student who was impressed by the intrepid reports with which Ginsburg regularly recorded her minority opinion in the increasingly conservative court for the public.

Mourning Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the Supreme Court Photo: Reuters / Al Drago

A role model especially for young women

RBG was a role model, especially for young women, because she questioned her life why she should get fewer opportunities than a man. With Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016, the liberal judge also became an authority against a further shift to the right by the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court judges are elected for life by the Senate on the proposal of the respective US President. If they don’t quit themselves, there are hardly any ways to get them out of office.

RBG was appointed by then President Bill Clinton in 1993. As a representative of the liberal wing in the nine-member body, she worked to ensure that the judgments of the Supreme Court were repeatedly surprising. It was only in June that the court, which was actually mostly conservative, used her vote to strengthen the rights of homosexuals, bisexuals and transgender people in the workplace.

But RBG had also had cancer for years, most recently she fought pancreatic cancer. The excitement was always immense when it became known that she was being treated in the hospital. The big concern was that the increasingly fragile-looking old lady would be leaving, giving Trump the opportunity to nominate a Chief Justice for the third time in his tenure, after Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

It would be Trump’s chance to cement the conservative majority at the court, which is so important for the coexistence of Americans, for decades. A success that his followers long for, for example to tighten abortion law or to ensure that no one can interfere with their right to carry a weapon, which is guaranteed by the second constitutional amendment.

RBG worked to the end

RBG did not leave voluntarily, she worked until the end. Just as she announced. The iron discipline of the 1.55 meter tall woman was legendary. Videos of her fitness exercises with her personal trainer regularly became internet hits. She only missed a court session in the greatest emergency. However, she did not achieve her last major goal. Ginsburg’s death so close to the presidential election threatens to turn the entire election campaign on its head.

The Republican majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, was determined shortly after the announcement of her death to vote on her successor despite the approaching election date. “The President Trump nominee will get a vote in the United States Senate,” he said. The Republicans hold a majority of 53 of the 100 seats in this Congress Chamber.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

It was the Republicans under McConnell’s leadership who, after the death of Judge Antonin Scalia in 2016, blocked a candidate nominated by the then Democratic President Barack Obama in the Senate – also with reference to the upcoming presidential election.

There will be elections in 45 days, the Republicans and their president are currently behind in the polls. Trump is said to already have a “short list” of candidates he likes, including at least one woman, reports the New York Times. He will present this list “sooner rather than later”.

The President does not comment at first

When the news of Ginsburg’s death became known, the president was standing on a podium in Bemidji, Minnesota, and was delivering one of his sprawling, polemical speeches, which caused a storm of enthusiasm among his fans. Allegedly, the information did not reach him before. At least he leaves nothing to be noted, even if he briefly talks about the importance of the Supreme Court. But he actually always does that in his rallies. His followers love the judge question, he knows that.

Only after his speech is he approached by journalists and only explains in an initial reaction that Ginsburg had an “impressive life”.

Shortly thereafter, the White House issued a statement in which Trump recognized her as the “titan of law” who “inspired all Americans and generations of great legal thinkers.” For the first time, there is no question of whether he wants to propose a successor candidate to the Senate in his current term of office, which runs until January 20, or even before the presidential election on November 3. However, he only said in a radio interview in August that he would “definitely” take the opportunity if it presents itself.

On Saturday, the US President tweeted unequivocally: He was elected to make important decisions. And the most important thing is to select judges for the Supreme Court. “We have that commitment without delay.”

Opposition warnings

That is exactly what the opposition fears. Warnings are mixed in with the bereavement reports. Trump’s rival candidate Joe Biden tried it with the tweet: “No doubt the voters should choose the president, and the president should propose the judge to the Senate.”

Ginsburg also speaks out more or less posthumously. As her granddaughter Clara Spera told the radio station NPR, shortly before her death, RBG declared: “My greatest wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is in office.”

How much this very important decision will shape the coming weeks of the election campaign is shown by the fact that the discussions picked up so quickly after Ginsburg’s death.

RBG was one of nine law students – next to 500 men

Zoe Wadge makes that sad, as she says. The 24-year-old from North Carolina, who is studying law at George Washington University, sits on the white steps of the Supreme Court and looks over at Congress, where the battle is about to begin.

She came that night because her constitutional law was important, but above all to pay tribute to Ginsburg. “She showed us women how to do it.”

RBG, born in 1933 as the second daughter of a Jewish couple under the name Joan Ruth Bader in the New York borough of Brooklyn, was one of just nine women who studied law alongside around 500 men at the elite Harvard University.

During a dinner party in his house, the women were asked by their dean why they wanted to take away a man’s university place, it is said. “Notorious”, as Ginsburg was already back then, she replied: She did this in order to better understand her husband, who was also studying law, and to be able to be a “more patient and understanding wife” to him.

Second woman on the Supreme Court ever

At the age of 60 she was only the second woman on the Supreme Court – and from then on she helped to pass groundbreaking judgments for equality and the protection of minorities. Most recently, she voted successfully this summer against plans by the Trump administration to deport the “Dreamer”.

Two years ago the cult around her person experienced a temporary high point when two films about her were released: “RBG” and “On The Basis Of Sex”.

In one of her public appearances, which has become rare, at the National Book Festival in Washington in September 2019, Ginsburg told how her mother-in-law once gave her the crucial advice for a good marriage: From time to time you have to play deaf, she explained under the resounding sound Laughter from the very female audience. “I’ve taken this advice into account in all of my jobs,” she said.

The friendship with the conservative judge Antonin Scalia

Her friendship with her conservative fellow judge Antonin Scalia, who was still appointed by Ronald Reagan, was also legendary. The two often went to eat and to the opera. Despite their different political beliefs, they respected each other – something that gave hope in the increasingly polarized American society. After Scalia’s death in 2016, she wrote: “We were best buddies.” It was always important to Ginsburg that the institutions remained operational despite all the differences.

“The loss is so painful,” says Zoe Wadge. “It breaks my heart that we cannot just remember them without having to worry about the continued existence of our democracy at the same time.”