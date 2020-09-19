This news is the one news they all here feared. Not that 2020 has been a particularly good year so far. But things can obviously get worse. Hundreds of people sit and stand in front of the Supreme Court in Washington – young women and men, whites, blacks, Hispanics, Asians, gays, straight people – trying to process what they have just learned.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead. The champion for equality, the Supreme Court judge, the 87-year-old tough little woman with the mischievous smile who has outsmarted cancer over and over again. She wanted to hold out until the presidential election because she knew what it was all about. Now she didn’t make it.

When the breaking news of her death popped up on the smartphones shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday evening, the Washingtoners were already prepared for the weekend. The outdoor areas of the restaurants and bars are filled to the last seat, and the temperatures are still pleasant.

They sing “Amazing Grace”

Then the news spreads very quickly, someone posts a video on Twitter, of the Supreme Court and people who spontaneously gathered on the white marble steps. More and more people flock there, they bring flowers and candles. In the end there will be hundreds who wait until well after midnight between the flags hanging at half mast in front of the courthouse.

There is no scheduled program, everything is spontaneous and very calm. Everyone is there to pay homage to an idol. A small group of young women sings in the dark: “This Land Is Your Land”, Woody Guthrie’s anthem for the American peace movement, next “Imagine” by John Lennon, others join in.

And then they sing “Amazing Grace,” the unofficial national anthem of the United States. The candles in their hands light up their faces. There are goosebumps moments.

At the foot of the steps, two young men wave rainbow flags. At the very top a man stands between the pillars and holds a large sign that only says “Notorious”.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nicknamed “Notorious RBG” (infamous RBG), Supreme Court judge from 1993, was revered in America’s liberal capital like no other judge before. Everywhere in the city you can see her face, as a large wall painting, on coffee cups or advertising banners.

She owes her nickname to the blog of a law student who was impressed by the intrepid reports with which Ginsburg regularly recorded her minority opinion in the increasingly conservative court for the public.

Mourning Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the Supreme Court Photo: Reuters / Al Drago

A role model especially for young women

RBG was a role model, especially for young women, because she questioned her life why she should get fewer opportunities than a man. And she did it very successfully. But with Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016, the liberal judge has also become a bulwark against a further shift to the right by the Supreme Court.

Supeme court judges are elected for life by the Senate on the recommendation of the respective US President. If they don’t quit themselves, there are hardly any ways to get them out of office.

RBG was appointed by then President Bill Clinton in 1993. As a representative of the liberal wing in the nine-member body, she worked to ensure that the judgments of the Supreme Court were repeatedly surprising.

But RBG was also diagnosed with cancer years ago, most recently she fought against pancreatic cancer. The big concern was that the increasingly fragile-looking old lady would resign, giving Trump the opportunity to nominate a Chief Justice for the third time in his tenure (after Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh).

It would be Trump’s chance to cement the conservative majority at the court, which is so important for the coexistence of Americans, for decades. A success that his followers long for, for example to tighten abortion law or to ensure that no one can interfere with their constitutional right to carry a weapon.

RBG worked to the end

RBG did not leave voluntarily, she worked until the end. Just as she announced. But she didn’t achieve her big goal after all. 46 days before the presidential election, her death threatens to turn the entire election campaign upside down.

The Republican majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, was determined shortly after the announcement of her death to vote on her successor despite the approaching election date. “The President Trump nominee will get a vote in the United States Senate,” he said. The Republicans hold a majority of 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

It was the Republicans under McConnell’s leadership who blocked a Supreme Court candidate nominated by the then Democratic President Barack Obama in the Senate in 2016 – also with reference to the upcoming presidential election.

McConnell doesn’t seem to care anymore: there will be elections in 45 days, the Republicans and their president are currently behind in the polls – there is a possibility of mobilizing your own supporters as requested. Trump is said to already have a “short list” of candidates he likes, including at least one woman, reports the New York Times. He will present this list “sooner rather than later”.

The President does not comment at first

When the news of Ginsburg’s death became known, the president was standing on a podium in Bemidji, Minnesota, and was delivering one of his sprawling, polemical speeches, which caused a storm of enthusiasm among his fans. Allegedly, the information did not reach him before. At least he leaves nothing to be noted, even if he briefly talks about the importance of the Supreme Court. But he actually always does that in his rallies. His followers love the judge question, he knows that.

Only after his speech is he approached by journalists and only explains in an initial reaction that Ginsburg had an “impressive life”.

Shortly thereafter, the White House issued a statement in which Trump recognized her as the “titan of law” who “inspired all Americans and generations of great legal thinkers.” For the first time, there is no question of whether he wants to propose a successor candidate to the Senate in his current term of office, which runs until January 20, or even before the presidential election on November 3. However, he only said in a radio interview in August that he would “definitely” take the opportunity if it presents itself.

Opposition warnings

That is exactly what the opposition fears. The mourning announcements therefore also include warnings of the impending major conflict. Trump’s rival candidate Joe Biden tries with the admonition: “No doubt the voters should choose the president and the president should propose the judge to the Senate.”

Ginsburg also speaks out more or less posthumously. As her granddaughter Clara Spera told the radio station NPR, shortly before her death, RBG declared: “My greatest wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is in office.”

It is already foreseeable that the anticipated turmoil over this important decision will shape the coming weeks of the election campaign. That alone shows the fact that discussions broke out so quickly after Ginsburg’s death. People are not even allowed to mourn the judge in peace for a day, who always campaigned for an understanding with the other side.

Zoe Wadge makes that sad, as she says. The 24-year-old from North Carolina, who is studying law at George Washington University, sits on the white steps of the Supreme Court and looks over at Congress, where the battle is about to begin.

She came that night because her constitutional law was important, but above all to pay tribute to Ginsburg. “She showed us women how to do it.” RBG was one of the few female students even when she was a student, and at 60 she was only the second woman on the Supreme Court.

“The loss is so painful,” says Zoe Wadge. “It breaks my heart that we cannot just remember them without having to worry about the continued existence of our democracy at the same time.”