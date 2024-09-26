The US envoy announced that Washington will provide new humanitarian aid worth $424 million to the people of Sudan.

War broke out in Sudan in mid-April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces ahead of a move that would have transferred power to civilians.

“More than 25 million Sudanese are facing severe hunger, with many living in famine,” Linda said, according to Reuters. “Some 11 million have fled their homes in what has become the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet.”

She added: “We must oblige the warring parties to accept humanitarian truces in El Fasher, Khartoum and other areas at high risk, in addition to removing obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid by all means, laying down their weapons and sitting at the negotiating table.”

The US mission to the United Nations said the announcement brings total US funding since the war began to $2 billion.