Samuel Warburg said, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”:

The American position has not changed since the beginning of the conflict.

Washington believes that Muhammad Bazoum is the legitimate, democratically elected president.

Military intervention in Niger is the last option.

Washington still believes that the opportunity is ripe for a diplomatic solution to the Niger crisis.

We urge the military in Niger to release the legitimate president, Mohamed Bazoum.

We are in contact with ECOWAS, the African Union, France and the United Nations.

We will continue to coordinate with ECOWAS, which also favors the diplomatic track.

Niger is a country that plays an important role in the region, especially with regard to combating terrorism and hosting refugees.

On Thursday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered the activation of a reserve force that could potentially be used against Niger’s military junta, saying it wanted to restore democracy peacefully but that all options, including military action, were on the table.

ECOWAS had been expected to start building a force of thousands of soldiers after the junta defied an Aug. 6 deadline to restore Bazoum to power. The military council said it would defend the country against any foreign attack.